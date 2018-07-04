Firms Oppose MTN Over Planned Acquisition Of Spectrum

Strong opposition has been mounted by two major telecom operators in Nigeria, the 9mobile and Airtel against proposed transfer of resources including 800MH3 spectrum from Visafone Communication Limited to MTN Nigeria.

In a public forum organised by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) last Friday in Abuja, the two telecom operators publicly opposed the move, due to fear that it will increase MTN’s dominance and control of 4G.

While speaking at the occasion, Lucky Ubani, the Airtel representative, urged the NCC not to allow MTN acquire the spectrum, noting that such a move would extend its market dominance beyond voice segment, which he said could spell doom for the industry.

He warned that care should be taken not to create another monopoly in the market and urged the regulatory body to come up with measures that could enable other top operators operate alongside MTN.

Also, the Head of Regulatory Affairs of 9Mobile, Mr Chidozie Arinze, said that spectrum remains a scarce national resource available in limited quantity and as such could not be leased to only MTN as an operator to the detriment of other operators.

He therefore argued that the 800MHZ spectrum from Visafone must be managed more efficiently and not be given to one operator because it had money, adding that such will create 200m for wider dominance of the market by MTN.

NCC had through its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Umar Danbatta, earlier said that the forum was meant to gather informed contributions from stakeholders to enable the commission take informed decisions.