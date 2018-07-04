Emmanuel Tasks Politicians On New Political Philosophy

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to political office holders in Nigeria to shelve selfish political interest and focus on the policies that would bring democratic dividends to the people.

Emmanuel who stated this Monday during his opening remarks at the 2nd quarterly meeting of the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretaries to States Government at Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo tasked Governments at all levels to improve on the social service sector especially on the provision of quality education and basic healthcare services.

Responding to the theme of the meeting, “Improving Access to Social Services at National and Sub- National Levels” Governor Emmanuel said, “Government exists to provide services to the people across the nation, failure to abide by this need and demand means a grave abdication of a cardinal responsibility, and the resultant effect would be deep apathy and a resort to self help approaches by the citizens and that would not be good for us as a country”.

He encouraged other sectors in Nigeria to emulate the Secretaries to States government as engines of government, who have come out with their wealth of experiences to chat a way forward, not minding political diversities adding that such was what Nigeria and Nigerians needed at this time of heightened ethno-religious and partisan tensions.