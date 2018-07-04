Crime Scourge: Nwanosike Bans Okada Operations

The Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike has banned motorcycle operators from plying the communities in the 13 Wards of the council.

Nwanosike also has dissolved all the Community Development Committees (CDCs) in the local government area.

The council boss stated this yesterday in Isiokpo, headquarters of the council, during a security meeting with security agencies, stakeholders and traditional rulers from the area.

He noted that the ban on motorcyclists would help reduce crime rate in the area.

Nwanosike appealed to security agencies to assist in enforcing the ban and noted that operators were not allowed to ply from 7p.m. – 6a.m.

According to him, defaulters risk arrest and prosecution if caught by police.

The chairman assured the traditional rulers that he would partner with them to curb insecurity in the communities.

On revenue, Nwanosike said, all revenue committees in the council were dissolved with immediate effect to create room for sanity.

He frowned at the indiscriminate collection of revenue by agents in the area, describing it as a disgrace.

The chairman also solicited for cooperation and unity with community heads and youths to pilot the affairs of the council.

Chinedu Wosu