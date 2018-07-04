Cote d’Ivore Appoints Kamara As Coach

Cote d’Ivoire has finally announced Marc Wilmots’ successor after naming Ibrahim Kamara as their new head coach.

The Elephants will be led by Kamara as they put Wilmots’ reign behind them and have spent seven months without a manager.

Wilmots left his job in November following the Belgian’s failure to secure World Cup qualification to Russia and the country’s football federation have opted for Kamara as the man to secure the West Africans’ spot at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Kamara, who was previously the head coach of the Elephants’ home-based team, was Herve Renard’s assistant during the AFCON-winning campaign of 2015.

On the other hand, he becomes the first local coach to take the coaching job since Francois Zahoui’s exit in 2012.

“It’s true we have appointed Kamara in a two year renewable deal with a performance based contract to steer Cote d’Ivoire as we begin preparations for 2019 AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon,” FIF’s Sidy Diallo said.

It is also reported that the delay between Wilmots’ exit and Kamara’s appointment was due to a fiscal deficiency, with the federation unable to afford a new coach while paying off Wilmots’ outstanding fees.