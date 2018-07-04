Activist Wants RSG To Prioritise Youth Empowerment

An activist and human rights crusader, Comrade John Otugbu has called on the Rivers State Government to make youth empowerment top on its agenda so as to enable it win the fight against restiveness and other youth related vices.

He made the call in an exclusive chat with The Tide, last Monday in Port Harcourt.

Otugbu explained that youth empowerment will go a long way in addressing issues concerning young people in the state.

The activist, who doubles as a businessman noted that the best way to tame the youth and groom them was to ensure that they are technically or skillfully trained in various fields to make room for a better living.

According to him, it would be very difficult for those without defined means of livlihood to be happy members of the society.

He also tasked the youth on the need to live a Godly and reasonable life, adding that none can benefit in the face of crisis.

Another area of empowerment, he pointed out was education, saying that it remains a sure foundation for every society and nation.

Otugbu noted that those with sound educational background have better ways of value judgment, in that they have little or no thought for violence.

He used the opportunity to laud the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the high level of project execution/ commissioning in the state.

The rights activist, who called for support for Wike, said it would be a source of encouragement for him to consider more developmental projects for the people.

He charged those working under the Governor to emulate his leadership style and replicate same in their various localities to enthrone even development in the state.