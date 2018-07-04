‘2018 Carnival, A Complete Package For African Renaissance’

The Cross River State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong has described the recently unveiled 2018 Carnival Calabar International Festival with theme, Africanism, by Governor Ben Ayade as “a complete package for African Renaissance”.

Speaking to newsmen, the Information and Orientation boss, who recalled the emotion-laden atmosphere that greeted the video clip preceding the unveiling of the theme, stated that the 2018 Carnival Calabar would bring to the fore exploitations and ills hitherto suffered by Africans, proffer suggestions for a better Africa and redirect our dear continent into its rightful place as the progenitor of civilization.

“On Tuesday, 12th June, 2018, our visionary and erudite Governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade unveiled the 2018 Carnival Calabar theme.

The unveiling, which was preceded by a short film, was very emotional. A clip that showed that in spite of the wealthy endowments of Africa, Africans are exploited, used, abused and even killed by those exploiting our endowment.”

“It was upon this expose, that the Governor, in a very emotional atmosphere, announced this year’s carnival theme ‘AFRICANISM,’ which seeks to showcase African celebrations in birth, deaths, and cultural heritages; while capturing the sad reality of Africans compelled to beg from those that impoverished them, depending on aids laced with stringent undertones,” Mrs. Archibong revealed.

Archibong who hailed Governor Ayade’s intellectual depth, which she noted, has added content to the carnival and brought to the fore topical global discourses like ‘climate change and migration’, maintained that this year, the governor wants to focus attention on the reversal of the ills and celebrate Africa by Africans.

The Commissioner said the introduction of the Miss Africa Pageant by Prof. Ayade has added flavour to the Carnival Calabar, which is already a global phenomenon, adding that the 2017 edition had participation from 18 nations of the world and 22 States of the Federation, yielding over 122 million to the Cross River State as revenue.

Archibong quipped that the 2018 Carnival Calabar theme will elicit more participation from countries of Africa.

The Commissioner called on stakeholders to put hands on deck to ensure that the 2018 Carnival Calabar brings a better experience, while urging the various participating bands to go into the recesses of knowledge and adventure in order to capture the essence of the theme.

She further charged Cross Riverians to participate actively and derive revenue from this year’s Carnival, thereby taking ownership of Africa’s wealth and the blessedness of a continent she describes as “rich in flora and fauna.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar