200,000 PVCs Await Collection In Enugu State -REC

There are more than 200, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) awaiting collection in Enugu State, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu.

Ononamadu disclosed this during a stakeholders’ forum between state Traditional Rulers Council and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu.

“Uncollected PVC cards in the state is still on the high side and we have above 200,000 cards uncollected,” he said.

Ononamadu, however, noted that the state had recorded huge progress in the ongoing Continue Voter Registration (CVR).

He attributed the success of the exercise to less voters’ apathy due to joint sensitisation embarked upon by the commission, traditional institution in their various communities and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the state have commended INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood and Ononamadu for the progress made so far in the ongoing CVR in the state.

The traditional rulers gave the commendation in a two-page communiqué they issued after stakeholders’ forum in Enugu and signed by the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu.

The forum which also involved the state INEC officials noted that the hard work and ingenuity of Mahmood and Ononamadu had translated into the success of CRV in the state.

They also expressed confidence in the capability of the Mahmood-led IINEC to conduct free, fair and credible election in forthcoming 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

They also lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing and promoting peace in the state under which INEC had been able to make tremendous impact in the ongoing CVR.

The communiqué said that INEC and rulers agreed that names of owners of PVCs not yet collected would be displayed in their various wards for their respective traditional rulers to note.

It also noted that the traditional rulers would further sensitise their subjects on the imperative of collecting their PVCs.