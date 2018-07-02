Works Commissioner Calls For Training Of VIOs In C’River

The Cross River State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dane Osim-Asu has tasked Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) on training of drivers with a view to curbing road accidents on our Highway.

The task was contained in a speech he made when he received the South-South and South East Officers and Men of Road Traffic Services in his office.

Osim-Asu noted that, the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians was in the hands of VIO, adding that, one of the challenges of drivers was their physical road worthiness of vehicles.

He observed that most Drivers were affected by age, as a result, their sight have become poor resulting in most of the road accident at night.

The commissioner said the State under previous administrations had been tinkering with the place of the VIO and maintained that naturally the unit should be under the Ministry of Works.

Hon. Osim-Asu informed the stakeholders that, the Ministry of Works was aware of the challenges of the VIO and that, the decision of the National Council on Works accommodated the solution to those challenges and urged them to be steadfast in their duties while operating with human face and clear conscience.

Friday Nwagbara