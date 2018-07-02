Volleyball Captain Attributes Loss To Lack Of Training

Rivers State female volleyball team, Captain Beauty Moses, has said that lack to training caused their loss to Legacy of Lagos State at the just concluded volleyball league in Port Harcourt.

She stated this while fielding question from sports journalists shortly after her team lost 3-2 to Legacy of Lagos at the Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt in the National Volleyball League (NVL) Atlantic Conference, Port Harcourt, played at the weekend.

She expressed sadness over lack of sponsorship and appealled to well-meaning individuals to assist volleyball in the state, saying that sponsorship of sports should not be the responsibility of government alone.

Also speaking, the Captain of Legacy Ladies of Lagos, Ikede Ikemarada, said that their victory over Rivers State was well deserved.

According to her, the (Legacy) planned to win three stirring in the match adding that they trained and prepared adequately for the league.

Kiadum Edookor