Traders Lament Flooding Of Mile 1 Market

Traders at the popular Mile 1 Market, Port Harcourt have lamented the increasing rate of flood in the market.

Some of the traders told The Tide correspondent in an interview that their businesses are being affected negatively by the incessant flooding of the market.

They pleaded with the state government to embark on programmes that will enhance the flow of water in the market whenever it rains.

Mrs Theresa Emmanuel told The Tide that the government should find solution to the problem by widening the drains to ensure the free flow of water.

Mrs Emmanuel said that most traders in the market have lost their wares to flooding.

Mrs Joy Emmanuel, who is a roadside trader, said that things have not been easy due to the effect of the flood. She also indicated that most of them still sell their wares because they have no choice. “We have to make a living,” she said.

Mrs Emmanuel who said she still has hope that the government would do something concerning the issue soon as Governor Nyesom Wike is a listening chief executive.

For Miss Angela James, a student said, buyers do not come around during flooding to patronize traders.

She also indicated that for those who cannot afford a shop, the government should provide a lasting solution to the problem by providing them with alternative sites.

Another trader, Mrs. Victoria Amadike who deals on vegetables said that protecting the items from the flood was very hectic.

“It has really been tough for me,” she said. “I have lost most of my goods to the rain, couple with the fact that I do not have a shop because of the ongoing Mile I market project by the government.”

Mrs Amadike urged the government to ensure the completion of the second floor of the market for better and conducive trading activities as it will encourage prospective buyers to patronize their goods.

Also speaking, Mrs Josephine Anderson said that flooding has only worsened the state of things and affected her adversely.

Mrs. Anderson who was affected by the flood said that she has to move her goods from one place to the other to avoid damage.

According to her, due to the flooded environment, passers-by find it difficult to patronize the traders.

Mrs. Anderson said that they need the assistance of the government to tackle the problem.

“They should find a means to end this suffering and create a means for the water to flow out,” she said.

Stowe Abigail & Olori Glory