Sports Enthusiast Wants Govt To Introduce Volleyball In Schools

A sports enthusiast in Port Harcourt, Prince Edusar has called on Federal and State Governments to introduce volleyball in primary and secondary schools to groom young talents in the game.

He said that Nigerians have lost out in developing sports in the grassroots, adding that, there are no programmes in our schools today to teach the young ones knowledge of volleyball.

Edusar made the call at the weekend at the Alfred Diette Stiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, during the National Volleyball League (NUL) Atlantic Conference Zone Port Harcourt after Nigerian Army female volleyball team defeated Delta Force of Delta State by 25-17 in their final match of the NVL.

The Sports enthusiast stated that competitions should be organised at the grassroots to enable the young ones get the knowledge of the game adding that, the closer the game gets to the grassroots, the higher their interest will be in the sport.

“Groom them from the grassroots and they will do well in the game,” he said.

Kiadum Edookor