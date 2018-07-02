RSU To Establish Digital Farm In Onne Campus

The authorities of Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oroworukwo Port Harcourt, say the University plans to establish mega digital farm at Onne campus to improve its internally generated revenue.

The Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Blessing C. Didia, stated this while delivering his convocation address during the 30th convocation ceremony held at the convocation arena in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

He stated that the institution would be better placed well when the university faculty of agriculture is in Onne campus, adding that lack Fund has hindered the realisation of the dream.

He decried that the abandonment of the campus has led to people encroaching on the land space and urged the state government and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

“Talking about Onne, it makes me weep that we have abandoned the campus. Our buildings there are completely dilapidated. Human beings are encroaching on the land yet we have not been able to move in, we really plan to move our Faculty of Agriculture and RIART back to Onne to here in the main campus”.

The vice chancellor used the opportunity to commend the governor for the uncommon infrastructural development in the state which the university has immensely benefited much.