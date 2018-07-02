PASAN Hails Wike On Arrears Payment

Other political activities seem to have taken its toll on legislative business in the Rivers State House of Assembly as many legislators are engaged in various campaigns and sensitisation in their various constituencies.

The lawmaker representing Emohua State Constituency and House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon. Sam Ogeh embarked on visits in his area.

Ogeh took time to carry out inspection on some of the constituency projects in the area. He visited schools in Ubimini community where he donated books to pupils and secondary schools.

Also, within the week, two legislators who have been championing the 1 millionYouth for Wike Campaign, Hon. Edison Ehie and Major Jack took their campaign to Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area.

The rally witnessed massive crowd as the people of the area came out in their numbers to join in solidarity.

Lawmaker representing Opobo/ Nkoro Constituency, Hon. Adonye Kelly Diri and Chairman of the area, Senibo Eugene Patesi Oko Jaja were at hand to welcome the group.

Speaking at the Pembe football field, Hon. Ehie reminded the people of the area on what Wike had done for them, especally in completing the abandoned Andoni/Opobo Unity Road.

The same was stressed by Hon. Jack who called on the people of the area to support the re-election of Wike in 2019. Jack assured them that more goodies are coming into the area, as far as they support the governor’s re-election bid.

Chairman of the State Assembly Parliamentary Staff Association (PASAN),Comrade Louis Opalaeke commended Chief Nyesom Wike for paying arrears owed staff in the past three years.

Comrade Opalaeke spoke on the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony for the new Labour House last week.

He commended the governor for keeping to his promise and improving the welfare of staff, as he assured that there will be more commitment to duty.

The PASAN Chairman also lauded Chief Wike for laying the foundation stone of the state Labour House, pointing out that the administration has shown love and the importance of labour to governance in the state.