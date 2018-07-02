Olympafrica Futbol Tourney: UDSS, UDPS Emerge Winners

University Demonstration Secondary School (UDSS) and University Demonstration Primary School (UDPS), Aluu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have emerged winners of this year’s Olympafrica Futbol tournament in both senior and junior categories.

Speaking shortly after the final match, the Director of Olympafrica Futbol Net in University of Port Harcourt, Chwuemeka Agi, said that all teams that participated in the tournament are all winners because they are presented with trophies.

He stated this, last Friday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the UDSS Aluu playing ground in Rivers State, during this year’s Olympafrica Futbol Net Cup.

Agi explained that, the students have been training on Futbol net for some months, adding that when the game was first introduced many students were not interested in it because questions were raised especially as it concerns boys and girls playing together.

“Today all the students are interested in playing the Olympafrica Futbol net,” he said.

The number one man of Futbol net in the state stated that with time the game will be introduced in Olympic competition adding that, the Futbol net was just four years in the state.

He further explained that girls goal were very important in the game adding that any community which did not develop the girl-child was not a fully developed community.

“We went to different schools in the state, teaching them team work, commitment, tolerance, effort and obedience,” Agi stated.

He expressed happiness that the game was getting better because students are beginning to understand the game, saying that plans have been made to introduce the game to more schools in the state.

Also speaking, the game mistress of the UDSS Aluu Patience Ugelle says she is very happy for her school coming out top in the tournament. She gave the credit to her team and the organisers of the Olympafrica Futbol net competition.

“I told my team not to allow outside teams to win them in our home” she said.

Kiadum Edookor