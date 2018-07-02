‘Ogu/Bolo, PDP Stronghold’

Ahead of 2019 polls in Rivers State, the Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Retired Navy Captain Erasmus Victor has reiterated that Ogu/Bolo totally remains a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold in the state.

Victor who made the assertion in his address during the flag-off of Bolo internal roads by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Bolo last Thursday expressed delight with the governor for embarking on projects that have direct bearing on the people.

The chairman said within the three years of Governor Wike’s administration, the people of the state have seen innumerable development projects, adding that Ogu/Bolo was not left out and further appreciated him for the gestures.

According to him, the construction of Government Secondary School Ogu, State Primary School, Ikpoama Staff Quarters at Ogu, Civic Arena at Bolo, Fencing of Government Secondary School Bolo, Shore protection at Ogu and the flag-off of Bolo internal roads among others, are clear testimonies of his love for the people of the area.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for keeping to his promises and appealed to him to give urgent attention to the Kira bridge in Tai Local Government Area that links Bolo community to other parts of the state that is in a deplorable condition.

Victor however pledged to emulate the good works of Governor Wike and assured of the unalloyed support of the people of Ogu/Bolo LGA to his administration.

Also speaking, the leader of PDP in Ogu/Bolo, Senator George Thompson Sekibo stated that there is no opposition in Ogu/Bolo because the people are ever ready to ensure massive votes for PDP, stressing that there is no vacancy in Brick House come 2019.

Senator Sekibo who quoted Psalm 115:5-7, for those who do not see any good thing with the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike further assured that the people of Wakirike and indeed Ogu/Bolo would stand by him to continue with his good works.

Collins Barasimeye