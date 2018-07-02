Nwodo’s Home Attack: Police Parade Five IPOB Members

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested and paraded five members of proscribed IPOB linked to the attack on the home of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mr Danmallam Mohammed, explained that after the initial attack on the home, the suspects continued to harass Nwodo with SMS messages. “After the incidence, they have been sending text messages to telephone threatening his life, telling him that this is just the beginning.

Through the course of our investigation, we discovered that they are members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).”

Mohammed said that the suspects were arrested at different locations of the state and in Lagos.

The arrest comes two months after some unidentified persons threw an explosive device into Nwodo’s home at Ukehe, in Igboetiti Local Government Area of the state. Police investigators believe the suspects “successfully attacked the residence of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Nwodo on April 29, 2018”.

According to the police commissioner, the suspects continued to threaten the Ohanaeze leader after the attack. He said: “Enugu State Police Command recently smashed five different criminal gangs through intelligence-led policing”. “They dropped Intelligence Explosives Device (IED) at Nwodo’s residence. Through intelligence lead policing, two of the suspects were arrested. While reiterating his commitment to flushing out crimes from Enugu State, Mohammed warned that the police would deal decisively with anyone caught trying to disturb the peace of the state. In April, Mohammed had vowed to unmask those behind the attack, which the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, described the explosion as ugly, evil and outrageous. Ekweremadu had called on security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits and masterminds are brought to book. The country home of Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State, was rocked by bomb blast in April, according to the police, with Improvised Explosive Device, IED, which was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound. The explosion destroyed part of his building, left the ceiling and windows of the house shattered.