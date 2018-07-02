NUPENG Threatens Strike Over Oil Workers’ Sack

Scarcity of petroleum products looms across the country as the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has threatened to embark on strike over alleged illegal disengagement of its 300 members by some oil companies.

The Chairman of NUPENG, Port Harcourt Zone, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, who read a resolution of the union at its office in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said the companies have seven days to recall the affected oil workers or face an indefinite strike.

“A seven-day ultimatum is hereby issued for unlawfully disengaging our union members. Over 300 of our members were disengaged by some oil companies. We will embark on an indefinite strike, if these companies do not reinstate these workers.

“If by midnight of Monday, July 9, 2018, the concerns of the union are not addressed by the companies, the union shall have no choice but to embark on an indefinite industrial action until our grievances are addressed.

“We are calling and directing tanker drivers, drilling workers and pump attendants to withdraw their services, if there is no counter-notice to this”, Agwanwor said.

The NUPENG zonal boss alleged that the oil workers were sacked because they refused to sign a document that would turn them into casual workers.

The national leadership of the union affirmed support to the position of the Port Harcourt zone as the Deputy National President of the body, Comrade Bassey Harry, said “we also give a full support to the zonal action.

“We want to urge the government and the Ministry of Labour and Productivity to call these companies to order within seven days,” Harry added.

Chris Oluoh