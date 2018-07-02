‘No Opposition To Wike In 2019’

The Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), a Pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group in Rivers State has stated that the outstanding performance of the state government would douse any opposition against his re-election in the 2019 Governorship poll in Rivers State.

Chairman of the WSM Board of Trustees, Dr Pidomson Gabriel, stated this while addressing some members of the body at its corporate secretariat in Port Harcourt recently.

Gabriel, a former secretary to the state government and staunch member of the PDP said every other force clamouring for the governorship of the state at the moment was driven by sheer lust for power and not the good will to serve the people.

He said such forces were alien to the people of the state, and lack the popularity to match with the giant developmental strides of the Wike administration.

Gabriel described the WSM as the largest mobilisation movement of the PDP in the state at the moment and vowed to use the grassroots base of the movement to galvanise support for Governor Wike in 2019.

He hinted that the WSM would soon inaugurate other affiliate bodies across the state to ensure intense participation of the people in the actualisation of the re-election of Governor Wike in 2019.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that the WSM as a body shares in the vision of the Rivers State Governor in the total transformation of all parts of the state, and urged other stakeholders to embrace the Wike-led political revolution in the state.

Earlier, a PDP stalwart in the state, Comrade Badey Adamgbo, commended Governor Wike for promoting integrated rural development in the state through the construction of roads.

He appealed to the governor to re-introduce the free medical care for the elderly and other vulnerable people.

