Mpigi Hails Wike On Project Delivery

The member representing Tai, Eleme, Oyigbo Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Barry Mpigi has described the developmental strides of the Rivers State Governor , Chief Nyesom Wike in project delivery across the state as unparalleled and monumental.

The federal lawmaker stated this while speaking with newsmen during the official flag-off of the construction of the Eteo, since, Nonwa link road at the weekend.

Regretting that the road had been abandoned for decades, Mpigi commended Governor Wike for giving attention to the road, saying that the road when completed, will promote economic development of the area.

Mpigi, who described Wike as a man of great capacity for quality leadership, stated that leadership was not about political leadership but the political will of the leader to dispense the dividends of good leadership to his people.

“I am happy to see another good thing coming from Governor Wike. The governor has proved to the Ogonis that he is our brother, and he has the right capacity to lead the state. What we owe him as a people is to support him for another four years in office to continue to deliver quality projects in the state, he said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Deekor, had in a chat with newsmen at the event, stated that the road was constructed by the colonial administration in the late’ 50s, but abandoned by previous administrations.

He said the 10.2 kilometre road when completed will promote the economic development of the Eleme, Ogu/Bolo, Tai and Gokana local government areas, including the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Taneh Beemene