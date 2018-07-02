Monarch Hails Wike On LG Polls

The Eze Ala Umuokobo and Paramount Ruler of Obete Ndoki in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Peter Ubadineke Umenta has said that the peaceful and successful conduct of the election of the 23 local government areas of the state has again proved that he is a man gifted with managerial skills to take the state to enviable heights.

Eze Umenta, who was speaking to newsmen at his palace in Obete Ndoki, noted that the governor had excelled in leadership, considering the numerous projects he completed and invited some well-meaning citizens from different parts of Nigeria to come to the state and commission.

He said the idea of inviting those calibe of men across the country marked him out as a special governor whose social interaction cuts across political, ethnic and religious boundaries.

The Monarch who is also the Chairman of Umuokobo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs observed that the nomination, election and subsequent inauguration of Hon Gerald Oforji as the Executive Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Council was a step taken in the right direction as the entire Oyigbo people, including youths and elders were rejoicing and happy over the emergence of Oforji as the local government area boss and thanked Chief Wike for the choice of Gerald Oforji.

He also assured the governor of one hundred per cent votes in 2019 polls and called on him to make himself available to run for second term in office, pointing out that he really deserved a second slot so as to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The royal father, however, restated the commitment of Oyigbo people towards sustaining the existing peace in the area, stressing that as the paramount ruler of the kingdom, he will strive to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people and finally appealed to him to do more good things in Oyigbo within his first and second tenure in office.