LG Boss Bans Okada Operations

The Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Lahtch Loolo has banned the operations of commercial motorcycle riders popularly called “Okada riders” in the area.

The Executive Chairman stated this in Bori after a meeting with Market Women, Landlord Association and National Union of Road Transport Workers Union.

Loolo said the decision to ban commercial motorcycle operations was to improve the security of the area.

He said that the authorities had decided to reduce the time for the commercial motorcycle operators to 6a.m to 6p.m as against 6 a.m to 7.p.m.

According to the chairman, under the cover of darkness, hoodlums use the motorbikes to commit sundry crimes in Bori.

He said that the council authorities were implementing the ban with relevant stakeholders noting that a taskforce would be put in place to ensure maximum compliance to the directive.

He warned against violation of the directive, saying that stiff penalties would be meted to defaulters.