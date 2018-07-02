Group Tasks FG, Firm On Ogoni Clean-Up

A non-governmental organisation in Rivers State “Voice of Ogonis on World Environment Day” has urged the Federal Government and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to hasten the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on the cleanup of Ogoni land.

The group said this in a press release made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

The release which was signed by the spokesman/organiser of the group, Comrade Matthew Dighi said that the Ogonis are tired of the politics of deceit, especially as it concerns the UNEP report and the cleanup.

According to him, the Ogoni environment still remains polluted and degraded without potable water despite the cry by the people.

“The Ogoni environment has milked millions of barrel of oil to the Nigerian Nation and these oil operations have polluted and degraded the Ogoni environment.

“The Ogoni population is being decimated continually day by day. This is another genocide. “We are no longer comfortable with the politics of deceit of the Ogoni cleanup and UNEP report.”

The group also stressed the need for the international community to mount and put pressure on the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari, oil giant, Shell and all other stakeholders to be committed and hasten the full implementation of the UNEP report.

Tekenah Joy