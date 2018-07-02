Giving Back To Society

A recent disclosure that Nigeria’s national debt (2018) stands at a total of N22.7 trillion should be of concern to every patriotic Nigerian. This is more so because much of such debts can be traced to sharp and unethical deals, for which future generations would have to bear some of the burdens, including devaluation.

A Nigerian politician who had been silent for the past 12 or more years, once told us that less than half a dozen Nigerians had more money than the entire budget of the nation. There is nothing unusual about a handful of citizens being richer than their country, but where such scandalous wealth becomes a means of brewing mischief and tension in society, then there is cause for concern.

Like the legendary Midas, King of Phrygia, there are usually a few people who magnetise money, even though everything they touch does not turn to gold. Yet, to hoard and idolize wealth usually results in the kind of fate that King Midas experienced, whereby he sought to obtain release from his miraculous power, when his food and clothing turned into gold. He was a ritualist!

Cecil John Rhodes (1853 – 1902), a British-born South African gold-mine magnate, Prime Minister of the Cape of Good Hope, who annexed Mashonaland and Matabeleland and named after him as Rhodesia, was a very rich man. He made a will whose implementation began in 1903, whereby the fortunes he made in South Africa’s diamond mines provided scholarship for young men from the British colonies.

No matter how wealthy and powerful that people can become, it often happens that towards the end of their life on earth, some of them realise that there is an ideal higher than their possessions and might.

Timon of Athens in his fall from grace and banishment, had wondered: “What a god’s gold that he is worshipped in a baser temple than where swine feed!” King Cymbelin of Britain provided an answer, saying: “All gold and silver rather turn to dirt! As its no better reckoned but of those who worship dirty gods!”

There is some validity in the common assumption that behind every great wealth, there is usually a crime. Those who make great wealth may some where along the line, have to trample upon the rights, livelihood, opportunity and sometimes blood and corpses of some weak and unfortunate persons.

A few successful investigations into the enclaves of very rich and powerful persons and organisations had revealed shocking and unbelievable details. The reader is kindly urged to obtain a copy of Jean Plaidy’s book: The Spanish Inquisition, especially what was found in Casa Santa, or the Holy House.

It is quite unfortunate as revealed by several studies, that the making of great wealth and power structures has always been done under the invocation or abuse of the name of God. From the owners of diamond mines in South Africa, to cattle breeders in Nigeria, God’s name and apparent piety feature prominently. But often, the pangs of the conscience induce very wealthy people and organisations to give back to society some benefits.

From old sea pirates to armed robbers, a number of people had turned a new leaf and even embarked upon human redemption crusades and projects. Such give-back projects include the establishment of foundation, erection of religious, educational and health edifices and the endowment of centres for human up-building purposes. There are quite many universities built with money derived from sharp and corrupt practices, with provision for indigent and stranded students to enjoy some benefits.

Cecil Rhodes in his will provided scholarship for young men from all the present and former British colonies who demonstrated outstanding intellectual, athletic and leadership qualities. Bill Clinton, one-time President of America benefited from the Rhodes Trust Fund. There are several such trust funds, foundations and endowments, promoting various humanitarian and up-building services and projects.

There is nothing being said that those who establish endowment foundations and trust funds are or were con men. No! By whatever means that anyone becomes blessed with great wealth, the important issue is that such wealth should be given back to society in various forms, through some humanitarian projects.

However, such trust fund projects should not seek to pander to human vanity and ego, or promote the continuity of a corrupt social system. For example, Nigerian money-bags can set up a trust fund on research into the mechanism of corruption in Nigeria. Their children would not fight over daddy’s wealth.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

