Disarm Herdsmen, Primate Tells Buhari

Primate of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, Nicholas Okoh, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to do all it can to bring an end to the incessant killings across the country.

Okoh speaking during a sermon in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, called for armed herdsmen who have been responsible for the increased killings to be disarmed without further delay.

He further appealed to those involved in killing their fellow men in exchange for cows to stop the evil act.

“These people ought to be disarmed because a situation where a section of the country will be armed and the rest don’t having anything, we cannot move forward.

“This appeal goes to those who steal cows, if you are one of them or you know such people, tell them to stop stealing cows.

“For you to take a cow and pay with your life is not worth it. It’s not a good exchange.

“The second appeal goes to those who kill human beings, to stop killing Nigerians for whatever reason because if this killing does not stop, it is a bad thing that will bear no good fruit,” the bishop said.