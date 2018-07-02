Debt Crisis Looms In States As Borrowings Outweigh Revenue

There is a looming debt crisis in states as available figures indicate that their borrowings have far exceeded total revenues.

According to data from the National Bureau of statistics (NBS), the total debt of the states stood at over N7 trillion, as at the end of 2017, while total revenue for the period amounted to N2.67 trillion – N1.74 trillion from the federation account and N936 billion as total internally generated revenue.

The states with higher debt to revenue are Osun, Ekiti, Plateau, Cross River, Zamfara, Kogi, Imo, Oyo, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Abia, Edo, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Ogun, Enugu, Borno and Ondo, as contained in the NBS data.

With the total internally generated revenue of the states at N936, 471,407,367.06 compared to the total debt stock (N3.25 trillion), analysts raise concerns that most of the states cannot function without monthly the Federal Government allocation.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), the states debt, however, account for 21.77 percent of the country’s total debt stock.

Business analyst, Godwin Emmanuel Oyedokun, fears that there may soon be crisis in the states as the government is obviously incurring debt than their revenue, stressing that most of these borrowings are often not necessary.

According to Oyedokun, “The states are not doing well as regards their internally generated revenue, which means the states may continue to be poor as they are expected to keep servicing the debt. The borrowings most times are not necessary only that some governors are borrowing to do projects to show that they are working, and raising debt for the subsequent government after them.”

The states’ 2017 total debt stock was N58 billion higher than their total revenues in the same year. The total debt stock comprised of external debts and domestic debts, while the total revenue included revenues from net Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations, and internally generated revenue (IGR).

“These debts acquired were not in the favour of the states or the people, it is political,” Oyedokun stresses.

BusinessDay further analysis of the NBS revenue/debt data shows that in 2017, while Osun recorded a total revenue of N22.167 million, its debt stood at N138.336 million. Ekiti State’s total revenue stood at N30.601 million, but with a N117.573 million debt. Plateau State’s total revenue was reported at N40.408 million, but total debt settled at N122.379 million.

Cross River recorded a total revenue of N41.556 million and N125.81 million debt; Zamfara revenue stood at N34.476 million and N69.958 million debt.