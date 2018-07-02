Cleric Rues Killings, Says Nigeria Not A Country

The Senior Pastor of Glory Christian Ministries, Lagos, Dr. Iruofagha S. James, has described Nigeria as a fraud and a lie.

He noted that for Nigeria to become a country, the people must discuss their co-existence.

He said this in the wake of the killings in predominantly Christian states in the north – Plateau, Zamfara, and Benue.

“Nigeria is not yet a country. A country is made of people who have agreed to come together. Nigeria was put together by other people”, he told Sun.

“Maybe that was how God ordained it, but even if he wants us to live together it does not mean that we cannot sit together to discuss the terms and conditions of our living together.

“As far as I am concerned, Nigeria is a fraud and remains a lie until we agree to discuss the terms of our staying together; until when a particular section doesn’t claim superiority, when the smaller parts are no more afraid of the larger parts, it is then that we will not be afraid to clearly say what our population truly is.

“It is then that people will not be afraid to declare who we want to rule over us. Until systems like that are in place, we are not yet a country,” James said.