4,000 Maritime Workers Lost Jobs In Three Years …Union Flays Dakuku, Amaechi

The Maritime Union of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter has disclosed that over 4,000 of its members in Rivers State alone lost their jobs in three years of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union also disclosed that over 36 maritime companies shut down in Rivers State alone following the failed policy of the Federal Government on the sector.

The Chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Wate Harry made the disclosure in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Harry said the maritime sector had not recorded any meaningful development since Dr Dakuku Peterside assumed office as the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the country under the supervision of another Rivers son as Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi.

According to him, maritime companies were folding up on daily basis while workers have been retrenched thereby increasing the rate of unemployment in the sector.

He said, in three years, report had shown that sea ports, especially the ones in South-South had recorded drastic reduction in activity of ship companies and cargoes.

Harry said, almost all the facilities in Onne Seaport, Warri and others in the South-South were dilapidated.

“Maritime sector is dying in South-South, especially in Rivers State; marine companies are folding-up on daily basis because of the poor policy of NIMASA.

“Our seaports are decaying, no ships are coming to the state, all the ships have been diverted to Lagos Seaport, yet our sons are the minister for transportation and NIMASA director general”, Harry queried.

The chairman, who called on the Federal Government not to play politics over development issues, accused the central government of All Progressives Congress (APC) of abandoning the seaports and airports in the South-South geo-political zone because of partisan politics.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities as president, saying that the country cannot continue to go on the faulty lane of hunger, insecurity and unemployment.

Enoch Epelle