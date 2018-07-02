2019: Wike Tasks Organised Labour On Credible Polls …Flags Off NLC Secretariat, Kira-Nonwa-Eteo Road Construction

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to the demand for credible elections in 2019.

Wike also urged the organised labour to join other prominent leaders to seek the re-organisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of all Nigerians.

He spoke, last Friday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The governor said: “This country belongs to all of us. Labour can no longer keep quiet on critical national issues. Labour should lend her voice on the issue of the overhaul of the security architecture.

“Labour should come out strongly to ensure that the 2019 General Elections are transparent and credible. Credible polls will lead to greater service to the people by elected officials”, Wike said.

The governor said that security agencies should not be seen to be stealing ballot boxes during elections, noting that such actions negatively affect the country’s image internationally.

He wondered why some leaders of the ruling party insist that performance should not be the yardstick for re-election.

“If projects cannot make people return to office, what should make people return to office? I know that 2019 will not be as easy as they think, because people are warming up to resist any form of political manipulation and rigging. Workers should show seriousness, so that votes must count”, he said.

Wike assured the workers of Rivers State that his administration would continue to improve on their welfare.

Earlier, the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba commended the Rivers State governor for investing in the development of the state.

Wabba said: “We have seen landmark achievements, especially in the area of projects. We also appreciate the commitment and support of the Rivers State Government”.

The NLC president commended the Rivers State governor for the regular payment of salaries and pensions, stressing that the regular payment of salaries lubricates the state’s economy.

“I thank the governor for the continuous payment of salaries when others give excuses. Workers salaries have multiplier effect on the system”, he said.

The NLC president urged the Rivers State governor to use the state chapter of the NLC to always interface with Rivers workers.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has flagged off the construction of the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking during the ground-breaking event in Port Harcourt, last Friday, performed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Wike stated that the state government would also finance the construction of the Rivers State Secretariat of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Wike said that the state government was embarking on the projects in appreciation of the cordial working relationship with Rivers workers.

He said: “We have worked harmoniously with labour. They have not troubled this administration with unnecessary strikes. In order to build stability, we have set up a structure that will enhance the performance of labour.

“This project must be completed by December. I don’t want to hear excuses. The contractor has been mobilised. We will also build a secretariat for the Trade Union Congress”.

He said that the Bureau for Special Projects was handling the construction of the NLC Secretariat because the administration was committed to the delivery of projects in line with the approved specifications and schedule.

Wike announced that the one-month salary of health workers withheld due to their illegal strike would be paid because of the intervention of the NLC president.

He added that the results of accumulated promotion interview of teachers would be released to them, while that of other workers would be addressed in due course.

Performing the flag off, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba lauded the Rivers State governor for taking steps to improve the working condition of workers.

Wabba said: “This will go down in history as a landmark as you are one of the governors who has worked with labour for a better society”.

He said that the partnership between labour and the Rivers State Government would lead to faster development in Rivers State.

Wabba said: “Once workers are happy, they will put in their best, and the state will benefit in terms of development”.

The NLC president added that the congress was overwhelmed by the gesture of the Rivers State Government, which would advance the productive relationship between labour and the government.

“Workers and employers are supposed to be partners in progress. It is when we partner together that we will be able to deliver on our various mandates. This is commendable, and I urge that it should continue”, the NLC president said.

In her remarks, Rivers State NLC Chairman, Comrade Beatrice Itubo said that by constructing the Rivers State Secretariat of the congress, Wike has shown goodwill, which would be reciprocated by the workers.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Special Projects, Alabo George Kerley said Wike has enhanced governance through his projects’ revolution.

He said the new secretariat would be a modern three-storey building with a fortified foundation to carry five storeys.

It would be recalled that the Rivers NLC Secretariat was gutted by fire in 2015.

Since then, the congress has been operating in a makeshift apartment.

The event was witnessed by labour leaders and women groups, while different traditional dance groups entertained guests.

Similiarly, in continuation of its state-wide projects delivery, Rivers State Government, last Saturday, flagged off the construction of the Kira-Nonwa-Barayira-Sime-Eteo Road in Tai Local Government Area.

The 10.2-kilometre road cuts across Tai, Eleme, Oyigbo and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

The Tide learnt that the road had been abandoned for 50 years by previous administrations.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that all the 23 local government areas of the state have benefited from key projects in the last three years.

Wike said: “This is just three years, and we have reached the 23 local government areas. Let anyone come from any local government area, come forward to say that we have not executed project in his council.”

The governor commended the people of Tai Local Government Area for their patience over the years, noting that more projects would be executed in the area.

“You have been patient. By next week, you will get your commissionership appointment. There will be more projects for the people of the area”, he assured.

The governor advised the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to focus on addressing the security challenges claiming thousands of lives in the country, instead of investing resources on rigging elections in Rivers State.

The governor said: “No amount of distraction will stop me from working. I have a contract with the people, and I will fulfil the contract”.

Wike berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for having a factional chairman who is facing multiple murder charges because they want to cause bloodletting in the state.

Performing the flag off of the construction of the road, Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio said God has endorsed Rivers State governor for rapidly developing the state.

Akpabio said: “Even God himself is happy with Governor Wike because of his good works. Propaganda cannot win a war. What wins a war are men and material on ground. For Governor Wike, his numerous projects will win the election for him”.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor stated that Nigerians need performing leaders like Wike as testified by the APC-led federal lawmaker.

Akpabio urged Wike never to be distracted by the criticisms of his political enemies, noting that the political foes of the Rivers State governor would only witness his political victory.

Also speaking, member of the House of Representatives representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Barry Mpigi said though he was a member of the APC, Wike deserves a second term on the basis of his performance.

Mpigi said Wike was the only person with the capacity to drive the growth of the state, adding that the issue of Rivers development transcends party affiliation.

In his remarks, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnamene Dekor said that the road would create 210 direct jobs for the people of Tai and Eleme local government areas, and also boost the economy of the areas.

The Gbenemene Tua-Tua Tai, King Samuel Nne said the people of the area were happy with Wike for his commitment to the development of the state.