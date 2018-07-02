2019: I’ll Easily Defeat Buhari, If Fielded By PDP – Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can easily defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The former governor said this while identifying the PDP as the most potent opposition platform capable of defeating Buhari at the upcoming presidential election scheduled for next February.

Kwankwaso, in an interview said, “I’m a free man now and available to try my luck elsewhere but I know that PDP is the biggest party and as long as they follow democratic principle, Buhari will easily be defeated, but if they handpick and force any candidate on the party, they will fail.

“PDP needs someone from the 3k States: Kano, Katsina and Kaduna to win the next election. That’s where the votes are. It would be difficult to win if they pick someone from any other zone…”

“I can guarantee them that I will beat Buhari if given the chance,” he added.