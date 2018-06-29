Young Nigerians Should Be Ministers Of State From 2019 – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has called for the appointment of young Nigerians as Ministers of State from 2019.

He also noted that passage of the age reduction law, popularly known as Not Too Young To Run will not automatically pave way for young people to be elected into elective offices in Nigeria.

Delivering a keynote address at a conference organized by the Not Too Young To Run movement in Abuja yesterday, Dogara, maintained that only by removing economic barriers that young people would be empowered enough to run for elective offices.

Dogara stressed that power was never given freely in any society and charged the youths to brace themselves to wrestle power through participation in politics.

The speaker also decried what he called “generational warfare” that has continued to work against youth inclusion in politics and governance in Nigeria and called on leaders at all levels to train and mentor young people who will lead the nation in the future.

“If we don’t train our our youths we won’t have a future because young people are the future of our country”, he said.