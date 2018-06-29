Traders Vow To Resist Attempt To Rig Anambra Polls

The Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (AMATA) in Anambra State and South East in general, under the aegis of South East Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, SEAMATA, have vowed to resist any attempt by any person or group to rig the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Besides, they said they were very much optimistic that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would not allow anybody to try such as a matter of credibility.

President of AMATAS/SEAMATA, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who made the assertion when members of the Shoe Manufacturers Association Anambra State, SMAAS paid him a courtesy call at the AMATAS secretariat, Onitsha, said apart from rigging, the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano had the chances of cruising into victory at the November 18 governorship polls.

Ezenwankwo, who is also the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, leader in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, maintained that the election would eventu