Super Eagles Were Inexperienced – Okocha

Former Super Eagles Captain “Jay Jay” Okocha has attributed the early exit of the Super Eagles at the ongoing World Cup in Russia to inexperience.

He stated that if the eagles were experienced enough they would have beaten the Argentines in the last group D game.

Okocha made this assertion in a television programme on Wednesday, monitored in Port Harcourt, shortly after the Super Eagles lost to the Argentines 2 – 1.

It was the fifth time the Argentines have defeated Nigeria at the world cup.The Super Eagles were in group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

The former Bolton wanders striker said the Eagles put in their best to beat the Argentines but could not due to inexperience.

According to him, the Eagles were panicked in the first stanza of the game, adding that Eagles keeper Francis Uzoho kept his team alive as he made some good saves.

“Eagles played well in that game. If they continue with their current form and keep the players together, I believe they will do better.

Nigeria should not throw blames on anybody, because the players and coach Genot Rohr did well”, Okocha said.

He noted that what actually caused the defeat was poor defence and lack of experience.

Kiadum Edookor