Shonekan To Chair International Maritime Seminar For Judges

Former Interim Head of state, Chief Ernest Shonekan is to chair the 15th edition of the International Maritime Seminar for Judges, slated for July 3 and July 5 in Abuja.

The Director, Special Duties of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) NSC, Mr Ignatius Nweke, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos last Thursday.

He said that NSC would organise the event in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

Nweke said that the three-day seminar was aimed at bringing judges, lawyers, practitioners and other stakeholders together to enrich their knowledge on maritime laws.

According to him, the seminar also aims at equipping the stakeholders in the sector with the challenges of interpreting and applying international maritime laws in settlement of shipping related to disputes.

“The three-day seminar slated to hold between July 3 and July 5 is expected to consider some salient topics,’’ he said.

He mentioned the topics to include “Introduction to Maritime Law, Applicability of International Treaties to Nigerian Laws, Rights of a Cargo Owner at the Insolvency of the Carrier.”

“The seminar will focus on the Hanin Shipping Experience, The Draft Convention Recognition of Foreign Judicial Sale of Ships: The Nigerian Position, Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea: Interpretation and Economic Implication.

“An overview of the Proposed Liability Regime for Inland Carriage of Goods (Rail and Waterways), that will help in defining the scope of status of legal matters involving Nigerian Shippers.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and Chibuike Amaechi will be Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host respectively.

“Expected participants include Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Justices of the Federal and State High Courts, Attorneys-General, Maritime Law Practitioners and maritime stakeholders”, he maintained