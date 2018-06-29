Saraki Wants Arrest Of Perpetrators Of Plateau Attacks

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has urged security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killings in Plateau State are quickly apprehended.

Saraki said apprehending the perpetrators would help bring an end to the killings in the State.

Speaking in Jos, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Senate President said, “We must also ensure that all those who are responsible for these killings must account for it. It is part of providing succour and ensuring the peace. You cannot bring back the lives, but finding and prosecuting the perpetrators will go a long way in helping to calm people and ease the pain that they are going through.

“Therefore, yet again, we call on our security agents to ensure that they find the perpetrators that have done this and make them account for their detestable actions.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to everyone, to the entire people of Plateau State: Nobody wins from this. Nobody. These killings from today set the clock back many years, therefore, I want to appeal to the entire people of Plateau State, the elderly, the young, the men and the women, to ensure that we work towards peace.