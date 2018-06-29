RSG Moves To Promote Rights Of Widows

Rivers State Government says it will henceforth go tough on harmful societal practices that hamper the rights of widows in the state.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister Ukiel Oyaghiri made the declaration recently during activities to mark the 2018 Widows Day.

In the words of Barrister Oyaghiri, “disinheritance is one of the greatest challenges of widowhood in Africa, but in Rivers State, we are moving to eradicate such practices”.

The Women Affairs Commissioner assured the widows who participated in the week-long programme for the training and empowerment in skills acquisition that they were never alone, as government was doing all it could to reduce their plight.

She observed, “the major challenge widows face in this part of the country is the mainstay to survive and how to sustain their families, however I believe this training will help to reduce that”.

In the view of Oyaghiri, the skills the widows have acquired in the week-long training will enable them improve their well being and that of their families.

Commending the sponsor of the programme and member of the Rivers State Hardridaz Motorcyle Association, Kelly Jumbo, the commissioner sued on other bodies to join in the crusade in reducing the plight of widows.

Earlier, the co-sponsor of the one-week skills acquisition organised for over 30 widows selected from the different parts of the state, Kelly Jumbo, said the programme was organised to empower the down trodden in society,

Jumbo decried that widows suffer neglect and other societal degradation, hence, she was spurred to sponsor the programme.

She also said the programme was held to mark her birthday and thank God for journey mercies after she rode on bike to Senegal and back to Nigeria.