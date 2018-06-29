RIWAMA Cancels Sanitation Exercise,’Morrow

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has announced the cancellation of this month’s state-wide sanitation exercise billed for Saturday, June 30, 2018.

A statement issued by the agency, and signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Sole Administrator, RIWAMA, Jerry Needam said the cancellation of the sanitation exercise was due to the ongoing commissioning of projects, as part of activities marking the 3rd anniversary celebration of the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Bro. Obuah said the cancellation of the exercise became necessary so as to enable residents, business operators in the State and visitors participate in the commissioning of projects as part of activities marking the Governor’s three years in office.

He enjoined all residents and those doing business in the State to take advantage of the cancellation of the sanitation exercise to witness the commissioning of various projects executed by the Nyesom Wike’s administration.

The RIWAMA boss also urged those living and doing business in the State to keep their surroundings clean, at all times.

He further advised all residents in the state to maintain good sanitary habits by ensuring that their surroundings are clean at all times and emptying their gutters and other water channels, to allow for free flow of water.