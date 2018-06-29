Presidency Lists Gains Of FG’s N’Delta New Vision

The Federal Government’s Niger Delta New Vision will create a future of success and prosperity for the region, Senior Special Assistant to the President in charge of the Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, has said.

Iyamu stated this in his opening remarks at a one-day capacity-building workshop with the theme: “Niger Delta New Vision: Partnership for Regional Development and Nation-Building”, for the media, civil society organisations and staff of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) at the State House Auditorium, Abuja.

He traced the conceptualisation of the Niger Delta New Vision to the presentation of the 16-point Agenda of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, to the Presidency in 2016, which government responded to through the formulation of its 20-point Agenda.

It would be recalled that in November 2016, in a move to address concerns in the region and see to its development, President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with Niger Delta leaders under the aegis of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

PANDEF made a 16-point demand to the Federal Government which was subsequently captured in the FG’s 20-point agenda to develop the region.

Also, following that meeting with elders in the region, in 2017, on behalf of the President, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, undertook a tour of oil producing communities in the region.

According to Mr Iyamu, the Niger Delta New Vision was “designed to promote development in the region through a forthright partnership between the federal government, state government, private sector and local community.”