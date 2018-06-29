Omotola Jalade Receives Invitation For 2018 Oscars

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde popularly called ‘Omosexy’ has been invited to the 2018 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science popularly known as the Oscars. According to reports, Omotola is listed among the record breaking 928 members to be admitted this year.

The Academy invites notable industry professionals ranging from actors to writers and two categories members-at-large and associates to accommodate individuals who have no defined branches in motion picture. It is the world’s preeminent movie related organisation with membership limited to film artistes working in the production of theatrically released motion pictures.

According to the list, Omotola’s invitation stemmed from the recognition she got in 2010 romantic drama, ‘A Private Storm’ and the 2012 thriller ‘Last Fight to Abuja’. A private storm co-directed by Lancelot Imasun and Ikechukwu Onyeka received three nominations of the 7th African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) including awards for Best Make Up, Best Supporting Actor and Best Nigerian film while Last Flight to Abuja written by Tunde Babalola, directed and produced by Obi Emelonye won the AMAA for best film by an African based abroad.

Since Omotola’s Nollywood debut in 1995 diva has appeared in over 300 films selling millions of video copies. Aside her show biz accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts in 2013. She was honoured in Time Magazine’s List of 100 must influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Kate Middleton. In early 2013, she made her US Television debut in VHI’s “Hit The Floor”

In 2014 she was honoured by the Nigerian government as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for her contribution to Nigerian entertainment industry.