NLNG To Boost Domestic LPG Supply With New Vessel

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) says it is planning to boost the domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) market with a new LPG vessel.

The Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs of NLNG, Andy Odeh in a statement made available to The Tide said the new LPG vessel would be built by E. A. Temile and Sons Company Limited, a Nigerian company.

The statement said that, the new (LPG) vessel would boost volume, availability and increase consumption of clean gas.

According to Odeh, Mawouldgn Director of NLNG, Tony Attah in contract signing ceremony noted that the signing was a ground breaking for NLNG.

Attah said, the expected vessel would support the companys aspiration to further help develope the DLPG market and promote the growth of indigenous companies and Nigerias economy.

The statement added that, NLNG remains the single largest supplier of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “we produce the (LPG) in our plant in Bonny, Rivers State and transport it by sea to Lagos from where it is distributed to every port of the country.

“This assures the product availability, accessibility and affordability which is central to us as a company”, its added.