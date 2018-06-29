Nine Cargo Ships Expected At Rivers Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Ports says a total of nine (9) vessels with a total of 83048.834 tonnage of various goods are expected to berth in the port before the end of June 2018.

This was contained in a daily shopping position by NPA and made available to The Tide yesterday.

The vessels, the statement said are carrying various goods ranging from bulk wheat, fish, bitumen and containers.

Other goods in the cargoes include AGO, caustic soda and tallow Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The authority gave the names of the vessles as MT break through with agent Mulsara, MV MSC Maria, agent MSC, MVHTC Charlie, agent Alison and Mr Frio Nagato, agent African Atlantic.

Other vessels expected in Rivers ports are, MT Asphalt Sumer, agent Raynald, MT Grand agent Derron, MT Richmond, agent Ocean Glory. MT Levanto, agent Daddo and MT Bora, agent Daddo.

The Auton also listed three (3) shops already in port with cargoes.

According to the shipping position, MT Biskra with Bitumen had berthed in port, while MV Green Austevoll arrived with fish and MT Carina also in the port is laden with Naphta.

Chinedu Wosu