NCAA Tasks Officers On Safety

In a continued bid to ensure safety, oversight and responsibility, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s head of operations, Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standard (DAAS), Mr A.T. Oladipo has charged staff of the directorate to take their safety responsibilities very seriously.

Oladipo who gave the charge during an interactive training session for the new Aerodrome Operations Officers on the activities of the units, department and directorate at the NCAA training facility headquarters recently said that safety starts from the ground.

The head of operations of the agency used the forum to enlighten participants drawn from both headquarters and regional offices on the core responsibilities of Aerodrome safety officers and inspector, which he said include proper work ethics and mode of operation of all their activities.

He tasked them on the review of all their operational documents in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard and recommended practices.

Oladipo also took the participants on the review of some vital documents like the Civil Aviation Act of 2006/part 12 regulation, Airport operations, Aerodrome standard manual, Aircraft Handling. Other areas include Air side Inspection Obstacle Evaluation/Airport, Airspace analysis and Bird/Wildlife Hazard Management.

According to him, the primary responsibility of DAAs is to ensure safety and security at all Nigerian aerodromes and that it’s airspace is in conformity with the relevant standards and recommended practices of ICAO.

On the area of inspection, he tasked staff to show full concentration and professionalism in the discharge of their duties, thereby adding value and ensuring effective service delivery.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of gift for staff that has distinguished themselves in services.