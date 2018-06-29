Monarchs Score Wike High On Quality Projects

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has scored the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike a “ B” for promoting local contractors to deliver quality projects in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

“We thank His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike for reposing confidence in local contracors.

“Some of the projects including the ultra-modern secretariat complex of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers show that if local contractors are given the opportunity, they will make remarkable difference .

We thank the contractor for making a difference and delivering on quality as it concerns the council secretariat complex,’’ the statement said.

The traditional rulers commended Governor Wike for his bold steps to recognise and elevate some stools in the state, stressing that the governor has done justice to align with the people’s aspirations in the state.

The royal fathers said the elevation and recognition of stools in the state have truly proven that the governor was meeting the critical needs of the people regarding their kingdoms and communities in the state.

The monarchs, who expressed their gratitude to the governor, described the secretariat complex as a centre for the preservation of history, culture and tradition in the state.

According to the royal fathers, only a leader who respects the traditional institution, culture and tradition could think of building such an edifice for tradititional rulers.

The monarchs who commended the governor for the quality projects in the state, noted that the development strides of his administration have given the governor a hand shake across all the geo- political zones and opened a new vista of friendship and opportunity to interact for lasting understanding and peace.

Enoch Epelle