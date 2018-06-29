Lovers Of Rivers ‘ll Always Stand With Wike -Makarfi

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has declared that Nigerians who love democracy would always stand with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his investments in the sustenance of democracy.

The former Kaduna State governor also stated that it was in the best interest of Rivers people to re-elect Wike so that he can stabilise the development process of the state.

The PDP Presidential aspirant spoke, last Wednesday before commissioning Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Nigerians who love democracy are with Governor Wike. If not for Governor Wike’s enormous contributions, opposition would have died. That would have been the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“It is suicidal for the people of Rivers State to let Governor Wike go. It is in the interest of the state that Governor Wike is re-elected to stabilise the development process of Rivers State.”

Makarfi said everything was being done to distract Wike, but he has remained focused, delivering key projects across the state.

“The most targeted politician in Nigeria today is Governor Wike. Everything is being done to distract you, but you must keep on working”, Makarfi said.

He said Wike has raised the bar in the delivery of projects and programmes, noting that others will need a rocket to reach Wike’s level.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said his brand of politics was targeted at improving the living condition of the people.

“I came into politics for the execution of projects. To improve the quality of lives of the people and make them happy, we are displaying our projects for the world to see”, he said.

Wike said that the revival and total re-equipping of the school was in line with his promise to the Abonnema people during the electioneering campaign.

“Communities that support government will get more projects. Abonnema is one of the first towns where the people came out to support us wholeheartedly”, he said.

He announced the takeover of the school from the mission and directed the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board to commence the process for the posting of principal and teachers to the school.

The governor added that the state government would work towards establishing one faculty of one of the state-owned universities in the area.

On the management of the new school, Wike noted that local contractors would be engaged to maintain facilities in the institution.

Rivers State Education Commissioner, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said that Wike revived the school which was closed down by the former governor Chibuike Amaechi administration for eight years.

He said two new hostels were constructed, while laboratories and libraries were built and equipped.

Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel commended Wike for his developmental strides in the area.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Mr Rowland Sekibo announced the endorsement of Wike for a second term, saying that Akuku-Toru people would work hard to secure the governor’s re-election.

The students of Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema rendered an appreciation song to the Rivers State governor, while old students presented a good will message.