INEC Strategises On Credible 2019 Polls

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday met with heads of security agencies, logistics experts, transport unions and other stakeholders to ensure seamless deployment of elections materials and personnel in 2019.

INEC organised the “Conference on Logistics for the 2019 General Elections’’ in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES). The event was equally supported by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). It was aimed at enhancing timely delivery of materials and personnel to polling units during the 2019 General Elections.

Declaring the conference open, Yakubu said that Nigerians would expect polling units to be opened at 8.00a.m. on election days – February 16, 2019, and March 2, 2019.

“If we don’t open the polling units at 8.00a.m., it means we have not started well, but how do we open polling units at 8.00a.m.?

“It requires biggest and big time logistics operations.

“We have been required to deliver personnel and electoral materials at 119, 973 locations nationwide, and they must all open simultaneously.

According to him, if there are hiccups, people from different sections will complain.

Yakubu said that some polling units were hard to reach and would require use of boats. He noted that the 2019 Elections remained 232 days, saying that the exercise would be a huge undertaking with several obstacles, some preventable and others unexpected.

The chairman said that the exercise would require careful planning, adding that deployment and retrieval of