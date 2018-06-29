INEC Commences Voters’ Sensitisation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has commenced national sensitisation and public enlightenment on voters registration across the country.

INEC Commissioner in charge of Voters Education and Publicity in Rivers State, Mr. Edwin Minabo disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

Restating the readiness of INEC to organise a credible electoral process in the country, Minabo said the electoral umpire has introduced mobile units across the state, to enable those at voters age to participate in the permanent voters registration exercise.

He pointed out that the era of electoral apathy was over and called on all those that have attained statutory voting age to participate in the exercise to enable them exercise their franchise during elections.

Describing the permanent voter cards (PVC) as the key mandate of the electorate, the commissioner warned against unnecessary criticism of electoral process without active participation on the part of the electorate. “We in the INEC have commenced national sensitisation on the need for people to come out and obtain their permanent voters card (PVC) to participate in the electoral process. You cannot stay in the house and criticise the process which you refuse to be part of. INEC is committed to improving on the conduct of elections by providing the right platform for enhancing credibility in the process,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a group known as Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence (NDCAV), has commended INEC over the introduction of a mobile unit for voters registration across the state.

President of the body, Comrade Lekia Christain, who spoke with The Tide in an interview, said the initiative would avail all stakeholders especially the physically challenged the opportunity to participate in the voters registration exercise.

The group urged INEC to improve on its activities by addressing the flaws that characterised previous elections in the state and the country in general.

Taneh Beemene