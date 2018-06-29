‘I Enjoy Watching W/Cup Matches At Viewing Centres’

In recognition of football as a binding force between class and creed, Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Babatunde Bank-Anthony, says he enjoys watching the World Cup matches at viewing centres to mix with fans.

Bank-Anthony, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, said that he had yet to watch any of the ongoing FIFA World Cup matches at home.

Tidesports source reports that the sports-loving Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode originally ordered for the provision of six public viewing centres across Lagos States, but he has since made provisions for others after some calls.

The centres are located at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island; Abesan playground, Alimosho, Naval Yard playground, Ajegunle, Bishop Aggrey Youth Centre, Mushin and Epe Recreation Centre.

However, Ambode gave the directive for more in his response to the call for additional World Cup Viewing Centres in some parts of the state namely Ikorodu and Badagry.

This gesture now gives Lagosians living in those areas of the state to enjoy and watch live football action of the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Football lovers have been trooping in large numbers to the six viewing centres provided by the state government with the average attendance at the Teslim Balogun Stadium put at over 2,000.

Six similar viewing centres across the state have also been attracting large number of viewers since the kick-off of the World Cup on June 14.

Bank-Anthony, however, believes that more than having the viewing centres, watching the Russia 2018 matches at those centres would serve as encouragement to the people.

“The sports-loving people of Lagos State have been trooping in their numbers in appreciation of the state government’s gesture, for me, I can’t remember watching any of those matches in my house.

“I always watch the live telecast at viewing centres. I have been to Epe, Mushin, Ajegunle and it is very interesting watching with people of diverse opinions.

“Some Lagosians seeing me at the centres say that they did not expect to have someone like me there, but that is football, it is a unifying factor for all.

“The government has many ways of identifying with the people and because football is more than anything compared, I have been enjoying watching the matches with fans,’’ he said.

Bank-Anthony said that the World Cup public viewing centres were adequately insured which is one of the best practices for any public place.

“Everything at the viewing centres is legal, they are FIFA licensed and we have partnerships with others concerning this.

“The place was given adequate insurance cover to have the public confidence that not just watching there, they are safe; this we did besides the adequate security measures put in place.

“Gov. Ambode himself conceived the idea of the viewing centers; he only directed us to execute it. The way the government operates in Lagos State is quite different, we are pacesetters.

“We have other viewing centres across the state that we erected in partnerships with private sector such as Eko Atlantic and others,’’ he said.