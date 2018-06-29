Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah Speaks On Being Terrorist Organisation

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has refuted claims of condoning killings carried out by herdsmen across the country.

Speaking on Channels Television, the association’s National Secretary, Usman Baba-Ngelzarma insisted that MACBAN was not a terrorist organisation.

Baba-Ngelzarma maintained that MACBAN was a legitimate association with branches all over Nigeria.

Baba-Ngelzarma said a lot of people confuse the association with other pastoralist groups, most notably the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association of Nigeria.

He noted that the association does not speak for all Fulani pastoralists as some of them belonged to other groups.

According to Baba-Ngelzarma, MACBAN commands a lot of respect from Northern traditional rulers.

He said, “Most of the people out there don’t distinguish between the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association of Nigeria – they are two different registered association.

“I think the Corporate Affairs (Commission) should please do something about these two associations; they should differentiate between these two associations.

“This one that I serve (MACBAN) has been in existence for almost 30 years to be precise. It was registered on the 12th of February, 1986, not as a political or violent association.

“That is why, today, we have respected northern traditional rulers as chairmen and board of trustees of this association.

“Another clarification – let the whole world know that Miyetti Allah is not the only pastoralist association in Nigeria. There are a lot of other pastoralist association in Nigeria; so not all Fulanis are members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. We have our members, Kautal Hore have their members and some other associations too have their members. We don’t speak for the entire pastoralist.

“We are never a terrorist organisation. In fact, that is why we have headquarters in Abuja and have offices in all the 36 states of the federation, including FCT. In fact, that is why we have elected representatives in all the local governments of the federation today.