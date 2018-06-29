Former AG Laments Spate Of Insecurity In C’River

Former Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Cross River State, Barrister Eyo Ekpo has accused the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade of not doing enough to stem the tide of criminality and insecurity which has caused business activities not to thrive in the state in recent times.

Ekpo made the accusation while reacting to last week’s comments against Governor Ben Ayade by the Bishop/ General Overseer of God’s Heritage Centre, Calabar, Bishop Josef Bassey that the Governor’s leadership style had immensely paved way for insecurity to thrive in the state causing, economic activities to be in low ebb in the state.

Speaking with journalists on the issue in Calabar yesterday, the former Attorney General regretted the growing spate of insecurity and incessant communal clashes which, according to him, have claimed several lives, property and displaced thousands of families and plunged many into economic hardship, adding that the level of insecurity in the state was a major cause for concern.

Ekpo said, “The incidents of kidnapping, robbery, cultism and the growing spate of communal crisis leave a lot to be desired.

“For instance, people have died as a result of the crisis and the Governor is quiet. Has he visited any of the affected communities? Has he sanctioned any of his officials, who are known to be involved in these terrible events?”.

“We cannot allow this type or system of governance to continue in this State. We have rather than build on the achievements of previous administrations, gone back 30 years. People rather than long to visit Cross River prefer to go to other States,”.

Ekpo who is also aspiring to contest for the office of the state governor on the platform of the PDP against the wish of Governor Ben Ayade who is seeking for a second term ticket stressed that Cross Riverians have a duty to speak up against the leadership style of the Governor ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar