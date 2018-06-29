FIBA W’Cup Qualifiers: Rwanda, Mali In Lagos For Dunking-Off

The national teams of Mali, Uganda and Rwanda have arrived in Lagos for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers dunking off at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos today.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers who were victorious in the first round played in Mali in 2017, look set to do justice to this year’s round which will hold from June 29 to July 1.

Coach Alex Nwora of the D’Tigers told newsmen yesterday in Lagos that Nigeria would stop at nothing to beat all other opposition.

“We are mentally ready to do our best at the tournament and we are eager for the competition to dunk off. The team has the capacity and depth to achieve our objectives.

“We must not underrated any team as that could cost us a lot,” Nwora said.

Meanwhile Mali and the Uganda teams have trained separately on Wednesday and Thursday to get themselves prepared ahead of the competition