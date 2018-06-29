Director Harps On Politicians, Sports Administrators’ Synergy

Programme Director of University of Lagos, Prof. Clement Fasan, on Wednesday in Lagos called for more synergy between politicians at the decision making level and the sports sdministrators that were responsible for projects actualisation.

Fasan, made the call in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of an advanced management course for sports administrators.

The course was put together by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Lagos.

Tidesports source reports that the IOC/NOC Advanced Management Course was declared open on Tuesday with 24 participants drawn from across the country.

The IOC certificate course aims at organising and managing Olympic sports in the country.

The facilitators include Emeritus Prof. Clement Fasan who is the Programme Director and Jonathan Dyagas who is Co-Programme Director among others.

The three days course examined “Organising an Olympic Sport’’, “Introduction to the Educational Ethic of Sports’’ and General View on Organising Sports’’.

Fasan said that there must be a mutual understanding between sports administrators and the politicians in order to effectively fashion a good development programme for sports.

“It is one thing for the administrators to come with laudable ideas on developmental programmes for sports and it is another thing for it to be vetted by the political class.

“What if there is no political will to push the project into limelight because truth must be told, some sports programmes may not bring instant dividends, which may not be interesting to the political class.

“What the sports administrators should do is to absorb most of the politicians into their board; they should be carried along in the elementary process of the project.

“I have been in the forefront of canvassing for political class in the composition of sports boards so as to foster better synergy because alienating them from the process may be a hindrance,’’ he said.

Fasan said that the political class played a major role in sports development, adding that sports remained one of the tested and trusted binding force for all races.